SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies continue search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off after a pursuit Wednesday night.(SCDOT)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off after a pursuit Wednesday night.

Two right lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 219A are closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley around 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle led authorities on a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said the vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass, and the driver ran from the scene.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley about 8:40 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and led the deputies on a pursuit to eastbound Interstate 26. The vehicle continued to flee until crashing into a guardrail on EB I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass. The driver then ran from the vehicle. Deputies remain in the area searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people...
Charleston Police seeking help identifying two accused of shoplifting
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office suspended former Deputy Clinton Sacks for one week...
Former deputy lands new job day after being named in wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash closed Main Road on Johns Island Wednesday morning.
Crash closes portion of Main Road on Johns Island
Firefighters from the Burton Fire District arrived on scene and used the ladder from their...
Burton firefighters use ladder truck to rescue woman from pluff mud
VIDEO: Burton firefighters use ladder truck to rescue woman from pluff mud
An arial photo of I-526 E past exit 11B shows rough patches and potholes. Fixes were "long...
Portions of I-526 are finally being resurfaced, here’s how much it costs