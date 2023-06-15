Deputies continue search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off after a pursuit Wednesday night.

Two right lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 219A are closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley around 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle led authorities on a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said the vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass, and the driver ran from the scene.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley about 8:40 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and led the deputies on a pursuit to eastbound Interstate 26. The vehicle continued to flee until crashing into a guardrail on EB I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass. The driver then ran from the vehicle. Deputies remain in the area searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.