Deputies continue search for suspect after pursuit on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off after a pursuit Wednesday night.
Two right lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 219A are closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley around 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle led authorities on a pursuit, sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
Knapp said the vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass, and the driver ran from the scene.
Deputies are still looking for the suspect.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
