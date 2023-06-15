Downed power lines close both lanes of I-95 near Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - All lanes north and south on I-95 in Hardeeville are shut down due to a power line across the road.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic at a standstill near Exit 4.

Heavy rain, strong winds and a possible tornado moved through the area early Wednesday evening.

The Hardeeville Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-95 near Exit 5.

Frontage Road is also shut down at Moorer Avenue is also shut down.

Hardeeville Police says there are multiple trees down throughout town.

Police are asking everyone to find different routes and to stay at home if possible.

Crews with Dominion Energy are on scene working to fix the powerlines, according to a spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.