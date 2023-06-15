Estate of man killed by drunk driver sues North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man killed by a drunk driver when he stopped to help a disabled vehicle is suing the driver and the North Charleston bar that they claim over-served him.

Authorities say Drew Holler, 43, from Summerville, stopped to help someone in a disabled vehicle on College Park Road at approximately 1:59 a.m. on February 12, according to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The lawsuit says the driver, Eric Hernandez-Aguilar, refused field sobriety tests, but later tests show his blood alcohol content was about twice the legal limit.

Hernandez-Aguilar is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The lawsuit alleges that earlier in the night, Hernandez-Aguilar was drinking at the Mama Rumba Latin Lounge on Ashley Phosphate Road. The suit says he was slurring words, speaking incoherently, creating disturbances, and having trouble walking while he was still at the bar.

The suit alleges that the Lounge ignored the signs of intoxication in Hernandez-Aguilar so they could “continue to profit from and serve a patron.”

The estate of Holler is suing the club, its LLC owner company, and the driver for damages. They are looking to get money for medical bills and funeral costs, mental shock and suffering, grief and sorrow, and loss of support and companionship.

The Mama Rumba Latin Lounge later burned down in a fire in late May of this year where the roof collapsed, and three firefighters were injured.

