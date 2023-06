CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a multi-vehicle crash has a portion of Highway 78 closed in Ladson.

Deputies say Highway 78 near Von Ohsen Road is currently closed.

Deputies say the crash involves injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

