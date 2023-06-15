Flags at state capitol to fly at half-staff Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags will fly half-staff at the state capitol today under Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset in tribute to specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the South Carolina national guard.

Haven died in a non-combat-related incident while serving in Operation Spartan Shield.

Flags are flown at half-staff to honor distinguished service and supreme sacrifice.

McMaster has requested that other state buildings follow suit.

Governor McMaster orders that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in tribute to Specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the South Carolina National Guard. pic.twitter.com/Lx8AuRAC6y — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) June 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.