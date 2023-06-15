Flags at state capitol to fly at half-staff Thursday
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags will fly half-staff at the state capitol today under Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders.
The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset in tribute to specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the South Carolina national guard.
Haven died in a non-combat-related incident while serving in Operation Spartan Shield.
Flags are flown at half-staff to honor distinguished service and supreme sacrifice.
McMaster has requested that other state buildings follow suit.
