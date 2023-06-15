SC Lottery
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens

The City of Pickens announced that former president Donald Trump is planning on hosting a campaign event during the city’s Independence Day celebration on July
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that former president Donald Trump is planning on hosting a campaign event during the city’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

City officials announced the news in a social media post shared on Wednesday night.

City of Pickens Independence Day event
City of Pickens Independence Day event(City of Pickens)

According to officials, Trump will appear with state lawmakers and other special guests.

Officials stated that gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the remarks from the former president, the event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band and Splitshot Band.

Those interested can find more information about the event here.

