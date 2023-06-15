SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. teacher suspended after students raced ATVs in school parking lot

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County teacher had his teaching license suspended for one year after he admitted to allowing students to race in a high school parking lot.

Harris Smith was suspended for one year on Tuesday by the South Carolina State Board of Education.

Smith was an auto-technology teacher at Georgetown High School before being placed on administrative leave from the Georgetown County School District in May 2021.

When questioned by the district, Smith admitted to letting students race ATVs around the school parking lot as a reward for working on his personal ATVs, the State Board said.

