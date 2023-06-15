SC Lottery
Georgetown deputies search for missing man

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 57-year-old man.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Eddie Hawkins was last seen three weeks ago leaving his home on Kent Road, deputies said.

Hawkins is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

