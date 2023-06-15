Hearing scheduled for woman charged in deadly Folly Beach crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The initial appearance for the woman charged in the death of a newlywed bride on Folly Beach is scheduled for Friday.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide after the April 28 crash.

Authorities say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave. One passenger of the golf cart died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Samantha Miller who had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Three other occupants of the golf cart were seriously hurt, including the groom Aric Hutchinson. Two of the victims were taking the newlywed couple back to their rental home when they were struck, a report states.

At the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph, according to police.

A blood toxicology report shows that Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

insert (Folly Beach Police)

Immediately after the crash, officers asked Komoroski what happened to which she replied, “I was driving, and then all the sudden something hit me,” the report reads.

Also, in the report, multiple witness recall seeing Komoroski “dazed and confused.” At the scene, she kept asking for her boyfriend and telling the witnesses she was on her way home, the report states.

Once she saw the victims on the ground, Komoroski started screaming and asking what happened, witnesses say.

In Komoroski’s arrest affidavit, officers claim they could smell alcohol on her breath. She told officers she had a beer and a drink with tequila about an hour before the crash, the affidavit states.

When asked how she felt on a scale of one to ten, with one being completely sober and ten being the most impaired, she responded that she was at an eight, the affidavit states.

Komoroski was then asked to complete a field sobriety test but she refused, the affidavit states. However, her blood was sampled for the toxicology report.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages. In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Court documents allege Komoroski started drinking at El Gallo Bar and Grill before going to Folly Beach and visiting several bars on Center Street.

Lawyers representing Komoroski filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk on May 19. They said the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The filing goes on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claims she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

“Since her college years, Jamie has turned to alcohol to cope with loneliness, stress, and often crippling levels of anxiety which was then untreated,” the filing states.

According to the filing, Komoroski’s family has found inpatient services in South Carolina and New Jersey and is ready to take her directly to rehabilitation if a release is granted.

