Improving child death investigations: Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office seeks grant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says they need better resources in order to find out the real reason behind why so many children are dying in the county.

Just last year, the coroner’s office had 25 deaths of children under 17 and most of them were under the age of one. They’re now seeking approval for a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for $1.1 million that could make all the difference.

The coroner’s office says discovering the cause of death for children under one is so challenging because they have such little medical history.

This grant money will fund a specialist to join the coroner’s office that would conduct reviews of child death cases. That person would then put together an annual report that would be uploaded into a national report called the National Center of Fatality Review and Prevention.

This job is currently handled by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, but Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says this data can now be turned more in real-time.

“So, if we can bring in some funding where we can speak for those children that reside here in Charleston County, their families and bring data back that maybe we can improve our prevention,” O’Neal said. “Then, that’s a really good thing for the coroner’s office to be involved in.”

This grant would also provide funding for specialty testing on children, such as genetic and neural pathology to get better accuracy on the causes of death.

“Which is a really great thing for Charleston County, for families that have a loss, that maybe we can bring answers to them that we, otherwise, weren’t able to bring,” O’Neal said. “And so, to bring a specialist for review and it not be taxpayer dollars or family dollars.”

Right now, they have a pilot grant that wraps up in June, but if this new one is approved, it would last five years starting this October with the fourth and fifth years of the grants also adding neighboring Lowcountry counties to their data.

“So, if my system can talk to their system and we can share the demographic data that helps us figure out why our children are dying, then that’s a really good thing and that’s part of this project,” O’Neal said.

This grant is going in front of the Charleston County Finance Committee Thursday night and it still has to go in front of the county council before it gets final approval.

