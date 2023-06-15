Lanes reopen after downed power line closes I-95 near Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - All lanes north and south on I-95 in Hardeeville have reopened after a storm knocked down a power line Wednesday night.

Heavy rain, strong winds and a possible tornado moved through the area early Wednesday evening.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic at a standstill for nearly two hours.

Officers with the Hardeeville Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Frontage Road was also shut down at Moorer Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.