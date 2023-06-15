SC Lottery
Lanes reopen after downed power line closes I-95 near Hardeeville

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic at a standstill near Exit 4.
By WTOC Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - All lanes north and south on I-95 in Hardeeville have reopened after a storm knocked down a power line Wednesday night.

Heavy rain, strong winds and a possible tornado moved through the area early Wednesday evening.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic at a standstill for nearly two hours.

Officers with the Hardeeville Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Frontage Road was also shut down at Moorer Avenue.

