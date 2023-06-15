SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town

Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties. (Source: KSL)
By Shara Park, KSL
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KSL) - It looks like something out of a horror movie. Millions of crickets have swarmed several counties in Nevada.

The insects are covering the ground, trees, shrubs and even climbing the walls.

“They’re just gross! They look like spiders, and they poop everywhere,” Elko resident Precious Drake said.

Thousands upon thousands of Mormon crickets are currently creeping across Elko, about a 4-hour drive from Reno.

“We just stay inside; we don’t go outside,” Drake said.

Steve Burrows, with the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, said the crickets have been affecting patients coming to the hospital.

“It got to the point just to get patients into the hospital that we had people with leaf blowers and brooms,” Burrows said. “At one point we even had a tractor with a snowplow on it just to push the piles of crickets and keep them moving on their way.”

The crickets made their way into town on Monday and within days had taken over some areas of the community.

“They’re in their migratory phase if you want to call it that. And Mormon crickets can move a mile a day,” said Jeff Knight, entomologist for the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

He also said the crickets have a four-to-six-year cycle and then they disappear for a while.

The dormant period in Elko ended in 2019 so now they’re back.

“I do sympathize with people because it is overwhelming,” Knight said.

For Elko residents, the crickets can’t move on fast enough.

“I have an electric outlet without a cover and somehow one of them got in and was looking at me when I woke up!” Drake said.

Experts say the crickets should be out of the area by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Latest News

The Town of Summerville is creating an Urban Forest Master Plan, and they want public feedback...
Summerville seeks public input on Urban Forest Master Plan draft
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday,...
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
VIDEO: Previewing Hallie Hill's 'Putting for Paws' fundraiser
A former Charleston County teacher now has an ‘unprofessional conduct’ note on their permanent...
State board calls former Charleston Co. teacher’s actions unprofessional
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says