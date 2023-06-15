SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: High tides impact beach bird nesting season

Hundreds of coastal bird eggs and chicks are dead after recent high tides on Morris Island near Folly Beach.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of coastal bird eggs and chicks are dead after recent high tides on Morris Island near Folly Beach.

Officials say Morris Island is home to several beach bird species, but this year’s weather, on top of human disturbance has taken a huge toll on their nests.

Two kinds of birds nesting on the island are state-threatened, due to the alarming decrease in their populations, according to Audobon South Carolina, an environmental conservation organization.

The beach birds nest directly on top of the sand, making them vulnerable to high tides, and Audubon says while we can’t control the weather, we can do our part to protect these birds while visiting the island.

Temporary fencing is currently surrounding the nests to keep human disturbance at a minimum.

Morris is a popular place to boat or kayak and walk the beach with your family or dog, and Allyssa Zebrowski with Audubon wants people to be aware and respectful of the wildlife that is a necessary part of our ecosystem.

“Making sure we’re staying away from posted areas, because these little chicks once they hatch can be very vulnerable to dogs or humans stepping on them,” the coastal stewardship coordinator said. “They blend in very well. We can make sure we give birds space that we see along the shoreline, so just kind of walking around them as opposed to making them fly away.”

Zebrowski says the beach birds that remain on the island have started to re-nest, and beach goers can expect to see the temporary fencing come down in late summer or early fall once nesting season comes to a close.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Latest News

VIDEO: DD2 to restructure alternative education program for next school year
The lawsuit alleges that earlier in the night, Hernandez-Aguilar was drinking at the Mama Rumba...
Estate of man killed by drunk driver sues North Charleston bar
A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others...
Hearing scheduled for woman charged in deadly Folly Beach crash
The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and...
$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspect