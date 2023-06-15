Officials: High tides impact beach bird nesting season

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of coastal bird eggs and chicks are dead after recent high tides on Morris Island near Folly Beach.

Officials say Morris Island is home to several beach bird species, but this year’s weather, on top of human disturbance has taken a huge toll on their nests.

Two kinds of birds nesting on the island are state-threatened, due to the alarming decrease in their populations, according to Audobon South Carolina, an environmental conservation organization.

The beach birds nest directly on top of the sand, making them vulnerable to high tides, and Audubon says while we can’t control the weather, we can do our part to protect these birds while visiting the island.

Temporary fencing is currently surrounding the nests to keep human disturbance at a minimum.

Morris is a popular place to boat or kayak and walk the beach with your family or dog, and Allyssa Zebrowski with Audubon wants people to be aware and respectful of the wildlife that is a necessary part of our ecosystem.

“Making sure we’re staying away from posted areas, because these little chicks once they hatch can be very vulnerable to dogs or humans stepping on them,” the coastal stewardship coordinator said. “They blend in very well. We can make sure we give birds space that we see along the shoreline, so just kind of walking around them as opposed to making them fly away.”

Zebrowski says the beach birds that remain on the island have started to re-nest, and beach goers can expect to see the temporary fencing come down in late summer or early fall once nesting season comes to a close.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.