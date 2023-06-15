Police arrest man after he was found asleep in truck with stolen gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island man is facing multiple charges after officers say they found him passed out in a running pickup Wednesday night.

Ernest Burbage, 38, is charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

While patrolling a parking lot near Maybank Highway, an officer noticed Burbage asleep in the driver’s seat a pickup just before midnight, a report states.

The officer observed a shotgun in the vehicle with Burbage which later came back as stolen out of Summerville, according to the report. Police say they searched the vehicle and found ammunition and a small marijuana pipe inside.

The report states Burbage resisted arrest at first, but eventually obeyed commands.

Burbage was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

