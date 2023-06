Storms fade as we head toward Father’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day with scattered rain and storms before drier weather moves in as we head into our Father’s Day weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

