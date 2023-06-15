Summerville seeks public input on Urban Forest Master Plan draft

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials in Summerville say it’s important to keep their motto, “The Flower Town in the Pines,” alive as more people move to the area.

That’s why they’re creating an Urban Forest Master Plan, and they want public feedback before it’s made official.

The current draft follows the community survey town officials put together back in January, and the goal is to balance forestry and new development.

The plan will provide insight into where trees are needed, where they are being removed and how trees can be managed better in public and private spaces.

Director of Planning with the town Jessi Shuler says trees offer environmental, stormwater benefits and more to the town and the people.

She says with the amount of development they’re anticipating in the future, it’s crucial to find a way to protect trees and find additional places to plant trees.

“We’re going to lose some trees,” Shuler said. “It’s not possible to protect them all, but we want to make sure that if we are losing them, we identify where we’re losing them the most, and how to work to get them planted back.”

After the meetings this month, necessary amendments will be made based on feedback, then move on to the council for approval.

The first public meeting will be a virtual webinar on June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second public meeting will be June 27 at Doty Depot at Doty Park from 3-7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

