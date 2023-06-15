SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville seeks public input on Urban Forest Master Plan draft

Town officials in Summerville say it’s important to keep their motto, “The Flower Town in the Pines,” alive as more people move to the area.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials in Summerville say it’s important to keep their motto, “The Flower Town in the Pines,” alive as more people move to the area.

That’s why they’re creating an Urban Forest Master Plan, and they want public feedback before it’s made official.

The current draft follows the community survey town officials put together back in January, and the goal is to balance forestry and new development.

The plan will provide insight into where trees are needed, where they are being removed and how trees can be managed better in public and private spaces.

Director of Planning with the town Jessi Shuler says trees offer environmental, stormwater benefits and more to the town and the people.

She says with the amount of development they’re anticipating in the future, it’s crucial to find a way to protect trees and find additional places to plant trees.

“We’re going to lose some trees,” Shuler said. “It’s not possible to protect them all, but we want to make sure that if we are losing them, we identify where we’re losing them the most, and how to work to get them planted back.”

After the meetings this month, necessary amendments will be made based on feedback, then move on to the council for approval.

The first public meeting will be a virtual webinar on June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second public meeting will be June 27 at Doty Depot at Doty Park from 3-7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Latest News

VIDEO: Previewing Hallie Hill's 'Putting for Paws' fundraiser
A former Charleston County teacher now has an ‘unprofessional conduct’ note on their permanent...
State board calls former Charleston Co. teacher’s actions unprofessional
VIDEO: Summerville seeks public input on Urban Forest Master Plan draft
The district’s alternative education program will also be getting a new name and a new...
DD2 to restructure alternative education program for next school year