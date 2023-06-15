Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Handsome

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and we have a four-legged friend from Dorchester Paws who is ready to be a part of your family.

Handsome, whose name is very fitting, is just two years old. He came to the shelter back in March, making him the second longest-term resident by three days. Handsome loves to run and explore and have fun playing with other dogs. Although he gets along with other four-legged friends, the shelter says that a meet and greet will be required if you have another in your household.

Handsome absolutely loves getting attention from humans, and shelter officials say he is such a gentleman when handed a treat. The shelter says he is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccinations.

Dorchester Paws is open all week from 12 to 5 p.m. They are located at 136 Four Paws Ln. in Summerville.

