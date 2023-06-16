SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No arrets have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and...
Charleston police seek information on downtown burglary, vehicle break-in
The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and...
$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspect
The Charleston Police have arrested four people in connection to a robbery at a West Ashley...
Arrests made in West Ashley Ulta shoplifting
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food...
State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store
Chris Singleton is one of many people whose lives changed on June 17th, 2015. When gunshots...
Son of Emanuel 9 victims shares healing process
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash