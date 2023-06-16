1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No arrets have been made.

This is a developing story.

