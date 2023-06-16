SC Lottery
2 accused of stealing vehicle from MUSC emergency room

Tanner Chechelashvili (left), 35, and Travis Gillespie (right), 40, were each charged with...
Tanner Chechelashvili (left), 35, and Travis Gillespie (right), 40, were each charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and carjacking.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Medical University of South Carolina public safety officers arrested two people accused of stealing a vehicle from outside the hospital’s emergency department.

Tanner Chechelashvili, 35, and Travis Gillespie, 40, were each charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and carjacking.

Officers responded to the clinical services ramp on Jonathan Lucas Street around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday for a reported carjacking.

A report states the victim was dropping someone off at the emergency room and when she returned the found Gillespie taking her child out of the back seat while Chechelashvili got into the driver seat and the pair drove away.

