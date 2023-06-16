2 teenagers arrested for stealing vehicle, kidnapping 6-year-old in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a vehicle and kidnapping a 6-year-old in Savannah.

On Thursday, police responded around 10 p.m. to the eastside of town on Skidaway Road to the report of a missing vehicle with a child inside.

Police say the child was found in Savannah within an hour and was reunited with his mother.

Two 17-year-olds, Jaidyn Jaquan Green and Arkier Larkel Johnson, have been arrested and face numerous charges.

Green has been charged with kidnapping, cruelty to children, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction.

Johnson has been charged with kidnapping, cruelty to children, theft by taking, DUI, possession of a firearm by person under 18, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction.

