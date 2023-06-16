Charges dropped in 2020 sexual abuse case, solicitor’s office confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges have been dropped against a woman charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child in 2020.

The solicitor’s office confirmed the charges have been dismissed against Chantell Jackson. Harold Martin was also charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection to this case.

The solicitor’s office says Martin’s charges in connection with this case were also dismissed. But Martin did plead guilty to two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child in an unrelated case involving the same children.

He was sentenced to 10 years suspended with 5 years of probation, which means he will not spend time in prison unless he violates probation.

