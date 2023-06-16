SC Lottery
Drier, sunnier weather heading into Father’s Day weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weather will turn sunnier and drier as we get ready to head into our Father’s Day weekend! Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today with only a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland today, low 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will stay low for this weekend with plenty of hot sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will reach the low 90s inland with 80s at the coast. A better rain chance will head our way as we go into next week.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm by the middle of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

