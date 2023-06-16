Final season for Lowcountry blueberry farm

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s that time of year again when the blueberries are in season and you can head down to a local farm and pick them yourself. However, for one Ravenel farm, 2023 will be its final season.

Champney’s Blueberry Farm is shutting down its u-pick blueberry operation at the end of the season.

Agriculture is South Carolina’s largest industry and it’s primarily made up of small, family farms, like Champney’s. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, small farms make up 89 percent of US production. However, it’s not an easy industry and a single bad season can spell disaster for small farms, especially those primarily focused on a single crop.

This year, a warm winter led to the destruction of nearly 90 percent of Georgia’s peach production.

Last year, a late freeze destroyed nearly all of the blueberries in South Carolina. Champney’s staff say they lost nearly 85 of that year’s harvest.

Emery Tumbleston handles most of the day-to-day operations at the berry farm. She says this year has been the exact opposite. In the few weeks since opening on Memorial Day weekend, they have harvested around 3,500 pounds of blueberries. The berries are almost exclusively handpicked by the family or members of the community who come to participate in the u-pick experience. She says the best part about opening up the fields to the community is sharing the experience of eating the berries straight off the bush.

“I like to eat a little bit, so I like to be able to eat what I grow,” Tumbleston said, adding most people, especially kids, only ever eat fruit from a grocery store. “So when they get to pick their own berries . . . and put them in their basket and then after second they look down and eat them. That’s a really great part of being out here.”

Tumbleston says her family has worked the land for more than 100 years, starting as a dairy farm around 1905. The blueberries they’ve become known for were only planted back in 1995 and they now have three distinct varieties. She won’t say exactly what is in store for the property yet but say it is staying in the family.

There is hope on the horizon. Tumbleston says they have acquired another farm and will be looking to diversify their crops. She says they hope to offer new u-pick experiences in the future.

There’s still time to go pick berries at Champney’s. You can find more information here

