‘It takes a lot of courage’: Second 988 call center opens in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second 988 suicide prevention call center in South Carolina is up and running at the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center.

State mental health officials said the need for the second center is due to the worsening mental health crisis in the state and beyond.

They said they opened the second center to ensure as many calls are answered locally as possible.

“Calling into a national hotline and speaking with someone who is in another part of the country probably doesn’t make you feel as safe and connected as calling someone who knows the local streets and the towns that you’re in,” Community Liaison and Fundraiser for Mental Health Heroes Kaitlyn Smith said.

Smith said access to mental health professionals is more prevalent in the Lowcountry than ever before.

“All of this noise that the community has been making, clamoring for resources, and new resources coming, is making a difference,” she said.

She said mental health is just as important as physical health, and separating the two can be dangerous.

“We have an ache, or a pain and we run right to the doctor to get a fix for it. And when people have destructive thoughts, our first inclination is not to get help. And why?” Smith said.

Director of Special Operations for Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Dennis Puebla said they opened the state’s second 988 call center two weeks ago due to a high volume of calls, and have already taken 81 calls from people in need within only two weeks of opening.

“It really magnified the need and the spike in mental health, and we needed an additional center to field these calls,” Puebla said.

Puebla said when staff answers a call, they actively listen, and then work to come up with a plan to deescalate the situation.

“It takes a lot of courage to pick up that phone and call,” he said.

Puebla said calls range in severity, but the focus is always keeping the caller safe.

“Just having a very safe, confidential, hopefully supportive place that these folks can call to just start talking about what’s going on,” Puebla said.

He said they will continue to analyze data to determine if there is a need to open a third call center in the state.

Smith said for additional mental health resources, the Lowcountry Mental Health Conference will be held July 26-28. She said mental health centers and treatment facilities will be present for the community to meet mental health professionals and learn about local resources.

