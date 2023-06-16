SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenville, N.C. (Gray News) - A lottery winner in North Carolina says he plans to share some of his winnings with his family.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Randy Williams, 48, won a Cash 5 jackpot of $518,774 this week.

He told lottery officials that he woke up in the middle of the night on Wednesday to find that his numbers matched to hit the jackpot.

Williams said he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw the amount he won.

“I just ran through the house hollering,” he said. “I woke my mom up.”

And Williams said he is going to help his mother purchase a home with the money.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” he said. “She’s very happy.”

Williams said he told his mom right away after he won.

“She was jumping up and down,” he said. “She was so excited.”

Williams bought the winning ticket on the lottery’s website for $1, according to officials.

“It was just a gut feeling. I always knew I was going to win,” he said.

The 48-year-old arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $369,627.

Cash 5 players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online.

Officials said the odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a West Ashley fast food...
Deputies investigate burglary at West Ashley restaurant
The lawsuit states Player’s Place in West Ashley overserved a minor who then got into a deadly...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against West Ashley bar
Traffic is backed up on I-26 near mile marker 219 after authorities say a suspect took off...
Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

Latest News

Charges have been dropped against a woman charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child in...
Charges dropped in 2020 sexual abuse case, solicitor’s office confirms
State mental health officials said the need for the second center is due to the worsening...
‘It takes a lot of courage’: Second 988 call center opens in Lowcountry
A proposed rendering of the future behavioral health hub in Florence.
Behavioral health hub in Florence to serve as model for future facilities across SC
Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire.
5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say