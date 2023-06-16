SC Lottery
Man sentenced to 20 years after N. Charleston drive-by shooting

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting two years ago.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting two years ago.

Oscar Valencia Licea was one of four people who were arrested and charged with murder after a 2021 drive-by shooting.

According to police the shooting happened near the Forrest Hills neighborhood in North Charleston. Officers say they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Warsaw Road. That person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Three other people have been arrested and charged in the shooting, Licea is the only one who has been sentenced so far.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

