Man sentenced to 20 years after N. Charleston drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting two years ago.

Oscar Valencia Licea was one of four people who were arrested and charged with murder after a 2021 drive-by shooting.

According to police the shooting happened near the Forrest Hills neighborhood in North Charleston. Officers say they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Warsaw Road. That person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Three other people have been arrested and charged in the shooting, Licea is the only one who has been sentenced so far.

