Port, city officials discuss future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston and South Carolina Port leaders will discuss the future of Union Pier Friday morning.

SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg are scheduled to speak about the future of the project.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Current plans for the 65-acre plot of land on the Charleston Harbor are to create a mixed-use district. The plan includes affordable housing, retail, commercial and office space.

During a June 7 meeting, port officials said the latest plans were adjusted to reflect public feedback received over the last six months.

The presented plan included lower building heights, reduced square footage, the expansion of the Rice Mill Mall and 367 units of affordable housing.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard penned a letter to Melvin earlier this week asking to restart the planning process on the redevelopment.

Gilliard said he believes “the best path forward is to pause, reset, and restart the process.”

Gilliard submitted the letter citing concerns over the lack of communication and transparency while the plans for the land were being created.

“We call upon you to set aside the current plan and begin the process anew, this time including all the affected, interested, and appropriated community leaders and stakeholders,” Gilliard said.

Melvin said the port is listening to the community and considering feedback heard during the June 7 public meeting.

“This is an ongoing, collaborative process with both the city and the community. We have been listening to community members and stakeholders for the past year, and we are continuing to listen,” Melvin said in a statement. “As we consider the community feedback we received from last week’s Planning Commission meeting, we have deepened our conversations with city officials and stakeholders to further evolve the plan.”

