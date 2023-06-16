Report: Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WCSC) - Authorities have confirmed a Charleston man who was reported missing last week was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Alabama.

Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on June 7.

Authorities in Lee County, Alabama received a 911 call about a possible intoxicated driver at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 9. The caller told the sheriff’s office that a white Ford F-250 was swerving all over the road before it crashed into a ditch.

A deputy found Gibbs asleep in the driver’s seat with a rifle next to him, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy called for backup, and when a second deputy arrived on scene, Gibbs began backing out of the ditch.

Authorities said Gibbs fired the gun toward the deputies, and the two deputies returned fire.

The sheriff’s office said Gibbs was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Deputies said Gibbs had a handgun in his hand and another gun, later identified as a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine, in the seat beside him.

State officials in Alabama are investigating the shooting.

