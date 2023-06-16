SC Ports to defer Union Pier planning process to Charleston, community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority says they’re pausing and shifting its planning process for a future neighborhood at Union Pier for a year.

SC Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin announced the change during a Friday morning press conference on the pier.

“To get to the best solution, there must be a willingness to listen and compromise,” Melvin said Friday. “That’s exactly what we have done here today with the plans for Union Pier. We listened to the community and what they want, and we are now responding.”

Melvin said the Ports Authority would defer future plans for the pier’s 70 acres to the City of Charleston. The decision follows a public input meeting where hundreds of locals weighed in on the Union Pier Project.

During the announcement, Melvin was flanked by city of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and local advocacy groups, such as the Preservation Society of Charleston, the Historic Charleston Foundation and the Coastal Conservation League.

Officials said the city will now lead the process along with the community, and the Riley Center for Livable Communities from the College of Charleston acting as a third-party consultant.

Current plans for the 65-acre plot of land on the Charleston Harbor are to create a mixed-use district. The plan includes affordable housing, retail, commercial and office space.

During a June 7 meeting, port officials said the latest plans were adjusted to reflect public feedback received over the last six months.

The presented plan included lower building heights, reduced square footage, the expansion of the Rice Mill Mall and 367 units of affordable housing.

Tecklenburg called Friday a day of celebration and a sigh of relief, stating the city needs to get the proposed neighborhood right.

The mayor said there are six tracks the city will focus on during the pause:

A comprehensive plan.

Parks and greenspace.

Architecture and density.

Traffic and transportation.

Resiliency and stormwater.

Funding.

Advocacy organizations applauded the change in process from the ports.

Melvin said they still want to build a mixed-use neighborhood with parks and waterfront access but hopes the shift could bring a way forward everyone can agree on.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston County, penned a letter to Melvin earlier this week asking to restart the planning process on the redevelopment.

Gilliard said he believes “the best path forward is to pause, reset, and restart the process.” He submitted the letter citing concerns over the lack of communication and transparency while the plans for the land were being created.

“We call upon you to set aside the current plan and begin the process anew, this time including all the affected, interested, and appropriated community leaders and stakeholders,” Gilliard said.

Melvin said the port is listening to the community and considering feedback heard during the June 7 public meeting.

“This is an ongoing, collaborative process with both the city and the community. We have been listening to community members and stakeholders for the past year, and we are continuing to listen,” Melvin said in a statement. “As we consider the community feedback we received from last week’s Planning Commission meeting, we have deepened our conversations with city officials and stakeholders to further evolve the plan.”

Tecklenburg said he will be meeting with the local advocacy groups throughout the day to outline a path forward for the site.

