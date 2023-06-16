State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis and the Racial Justice Network are asking the city to take legal action against a North Charleston store at the center of recent violence.

A shooting at the A-1 Food Store killed one and left five others injured last week.

The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food Store a public nuisance, which would potentially force the store to shut down.

“Nothing has been done, and it’s time for our leaders, elected officials, or public officials to do something about things that are causing issues within our community,” Pendarvis says. “I’m determined to do something about it and look forward to working with those who are willing to address these issues.”

A business can be declared a nuisance for repeated acts of unlawful possession or continuous breach of peace according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.

Breach of peace in this instance means if repeated acts directly disturb the public peace or disturbs the public peace by inciting or tending to incite violence.

“This store has been a nuisance to this community and other communities, because of the number of deaths in this parking lot, and the number of calls that the police department has seen,” Racial Justice Network CEO, James Johnson, says. “This store holds no value in this community at all.”

The request for legal action comes not only after last week’s deadly shooting, but also because Charleston County Dispatch has responded to 430 911 calls at the store since 2021.

Owning Raishaun Fyall’s Soul Seafood, which operates inside of A-1 Food Store, Rickey Fyall says shutting down his business would not reduce crime in the area.

“It’s North Charleston’s job, plain and simple,” Fyall says. “[The police] have to do that job. We can’t do it; we can’t run, we can’t get physical with these guys. That’s trouble for us.”

Community members and leaders say that A-1 has been a nuisance to the neighborhood for years, encouraging more crime to take place in the area.

“We are going through legal papers to reject their license,” Johnson says. “We do not want them in this community anymore because of the history of violence within the store, and within the parking lot.”

A North Charleston community member, Lawanda Lewis, says shutting down the store won’t help because they didn’t kill anybody.

“We’re not talking about a white person killing this person; it’s black killing blacks,” Lewis says. “We have to address the issue of black-on-black crime.”

