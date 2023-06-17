1 killed in Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a Friday afternoon shooting.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor at 4:16 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

First responders found one male victim who was taken to the hospital where they later died, Carson says.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

