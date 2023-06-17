SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police have arrested four people in connection to a robbery at a West Ashley...
Arrests made in West Ashley Ulta shoplifting
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting
The Ravenel farm is closing shop after nearly 3 decades of blueberry farming.
Final season for Lowcountry blueberry farm
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on...
Report: Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food...
State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store