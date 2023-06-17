SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The Charleston Police have arrested four people in connection to a robbery at a West Ashley...
Arrests made in West Ashley Ulta shoplifting
The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a person in reference to a burglary and...
Charleston police seek information on downtown burglary, vehicle break-in
The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and...
$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspect
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, is charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods...
Police arrest man after he was found asleep in truck with stolen gun

Latest News

VIDEO: Garden honoring Charleston church shooting victim to be dedicated Saturday
This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman...
Man arrested on suspicion of starting Northern California fire that burned more than 100 homes
The Ravenel farm is closing shop after nearly 3 decades of blueberry farming.
Final season for Lowcountry blueberry farm
The remembrance ceremony will start promptly at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, the...
Ceremony to honor ‘Charleston 9′ 16 years after later
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting