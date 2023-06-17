SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police have arrested four people in connection to a robbery at a West Ashley...
Arrests made in West Ashley Ulta shoplifting
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
1 injured in Dorchester Co. shooting
The Ravenel farm is closing shop after nearly 3 decades of blueberry farming.
Final season for Lowcountry blueberry farm
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, is charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen goods...
Police arrest man after he was found asleep in truck with stolen gun

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown...
Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden dedicated Saturday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts