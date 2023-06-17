Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who died after a Friday afternoon shooting.

Thomas Anthony Carter, 21, died after being transported to Trident Medical Center for gunshot wounds, according to coroner Paul Brouthers.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor on Friday at 4:16 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

No arrests have been made.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

