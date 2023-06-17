Forecasters watch tropical wave off African coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic could become the second named storm of this year’s hurricane season this week.

The wave was located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands as of Saturday morning. It is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say the wave could develop into a tropical depression by the early or middle part of the week as the system moves to the west at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says it is too early to know whether the storm will have any affect on the southeastern United States.

“There may be a weakness in the ridge to the north which may open the window for a turn northward over the next week,” he said.

There is currently a 70% chance that the storm will develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next five days.

If the wave were to develop into a tropical storm, it would take the name Bret.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

