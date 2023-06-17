Hazy and Hot Father’s Day Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nice looking weather is here for our Father’s Day weekend! The rain chance will stay low with plenty of hot sunshine both today and Sunday. Highs will reach the low 90s inland with 80s at the coast. A stalled front nearby and an upper level low will increase our rain and storm chance as we head into the new week. Monday will feature a few isolated storms with highs near 90 degrees. As the upper level low approaches the stalled front near our area by middle of the week, activity will become more widespread with more clouds. Scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday into the upcoming weekend with more clouds. With the clouds and activity highs will only be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Localized flooding will be possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of activity.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa now has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression by the early to middle part of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it! No threat at this time.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 71.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 71.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 70.

