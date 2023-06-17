RiverDogs Hold Off Hillcats for 8-7 Win Friday

Lynchburg, VA- The Charleston RiverDogs built an early four-run lead and held off multiple rallies from the Lynchburg Hillcats to even the series with an 8-7 win on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg put the tying run on third base in three consecutive innings from the fourth through the sixth.

The RiverDogs (25-36) got rolling early in the game once again. Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson struck out the first two batters of the second inning but struggled to record the final out. The next five hitters each collected a hit to stake Charleston to a 4-0 lead. Christopher Barete drove in the first run with an RBI single and the final two runs came on one swing from designated hitter Xavier Isaac.

In a game that featured plenty of back-and forth, Lynchburg (27-34) scored the next two runs to close the gap. Pres Cavenaugh opened the bottom of the second with his first home run of the year and Angel Genao made it a 4-2 game with an RBI single in the third.

In the top half of the fourth, the RiverDogs stabilized, regaining a four-run advantage thanks to a two-run single with two outs from Cooper Kinney. However, the Hillcats responded with three runs in the bottom half, chasing Alex Ayala Jr. in the process. Lynchburg loaded the bases with two singles and a walk and scored their first run with a bases loaded walk from the southpaw. Jose Devers hit a hard groundball right at the second baseman that appeared to set up an inning-ending double play, but it was mishandled by Odalys Peguero and everyone was safe, with another run scoring. Juan Rodriguez entered the game and allowed a sacrifice fly to Wuilfredo Antunez to end the frame with the lead holding at 6-5.

Each team added a pair of runs to their total in the fifth. Carlos Colmenarez opened that frame with a double for the RiverDogs and raced to third on a Peguero single. With one out, Estanli Castillo smacked a line drive through the middle to increase the margin to 8-5. Cavenaugh blasted another solo home run, his second of the night, in the bottom of the frame. Rodriguez followed with a walk to Bubba Filia and Zach Fascia took advantage with a triple to the wall in right. A couple of shallow fly balls allowed the RiverDogs to escape with a one-run lead again.

Holding an 8-7 lead entering the sixth inning, a pair of left-handed relievers shut down the Lynchburg attack for the remainder of the night. Michael Sansone earned the win by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. His work set the stage for Drew Sommers, who earned his third save by also striking out four in the final 2.0 innings.

Castillo led the RiverDogs 12-hit attack by closing the night 3-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Kinney, Peguero and Chandler Simpson each had two hits. Cavenaugh’s two-home run game paced the Hillcats offense. Devers and Fascia also had two hits.

The fifth installment of the series is slated for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (1-3, 3.69) will take the ball for the RiverDogs against Lynchburg RHP Austin Peterson (1-5, 3.74).

