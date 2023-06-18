SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center further increased the chances of development for a tropical wave...
Forecasters boost chance of tropical wave’s development off African coast
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on...
Report: Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama
The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food...
State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
LIVE: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people