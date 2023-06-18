SC Lottery
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man

The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man officers describe as "missing and endangered."
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man officers describe as “missing and endangered.”

Spencer Dale Brown was reported missing by his mother Saturday night, police spokesperson Michael Gillooly said.

Brown is reportedly known to frequent the Camp Road area of James Island.

Officers believe he may be driving a black Toyota Tacoma with a South Carolina license plate that reads HRW253. Brown is believed to have blue hair.

Brown is believed to be driving a black Toyota Tacoma
Brown is believed to be driving a black Toyota Tacoma(Charleston Police Department)

If anyone sees Brown they’re asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

