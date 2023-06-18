Hillcats Use Big Innings to Upend RiverDogs 6-3

Lynchburg, VA- The Lynchburg Hillcats scored three runs in two separate innings to erase an early deficit and beat the Charleston RiverDogs 6-3 on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Hillcats collected double-digit hits for the second straight night.

The RiverDogs (25-36) scored first for the fifth consecutive game against the Hillcats. With one out, Xavier Isaac hit a fly ball to center field that evaded the grasp of outfielder Guy Lipscomb for a double, his fifth of the series. Isaac advanced to third on a Cooper Kinney groundout and scored the game’s first run on a two-out RBI single from Ryan Spikes.

The defense let the Dogs down as Lynchburg (27-34) scored three runs in the second, all with two outs. With Jose Devers at second base, Pres Cavenaugh hit what appeared to be a routine groundball to Isaac at first base. The first baseman fielded the bouncer and looked up, realizing nobody was going to beat the runner to the bag. With Devers taking a wide turn around third, Isaac threw behind him as the runner broke to the plate. Spikes’ throw to the plate was too late and the game was tied. The miscue was compounded when Zach Fascia and Lexer Saduy followed with consecutive RBI doubles. RiverDogs starter Trevor Martin was removed after walking the next two hitters to load the bases, but Kikito Severino struck out Angel Genao to end the inning.

The RiverDogs chipped away at the deficit in the fourth. Kinney earned a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on a pair of groundouts. With two down, Jhon Diaz lined a double to the gap in right center to pull Charleston within 3-2.

Severino gave the RiverDogs 2.1 solid innings on the mound but struggled in the fifth. Tyresse Turner opened the inning with an infield single between short and third. Genao lined out to center field for the first out of the inning before Robert Lopez and Devers cranked back-to-back RBI doubles over Oneill Mazueta’s head in right. Cavenaugh increased the margin to 6-2 with an RBI single two batters later.

Isaac connected for his sixth home run to lead off the sixth inning. That long ball moved him into a tie for the team lead and reduced the RiverDogs deficit to 6-3.

Martin took the loss, lasting 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks. Severino followed by surrendering three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings. Alex Cook was solid as the last reliever to enter the game, working 3.0 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit, while striking out four.

Isaac paced the RiverDogs attack by ending the night 2-4 with a double and a home run. Lynchburg’s 11-hit attack was led by three knocks, including two doubles, from Fascia. Turner, Lopez and Cavenaugh each closed the game with two hits.

The RiverDogs have their sights set on earning a series split Sunday afternoon. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-3, 4.11), who started the opener on Tuesday, will be back on the hill for the RiverDogs. He will again be matched against Lynchburg LHP Adam Tulloch (2-2, 5.18). First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m.

