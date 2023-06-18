Paterson’s dramatic late goal lifts Battery past Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Charleston Battery defeated Hartford Athletic in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium. AJ Paterson, playing in his 100th game for the club, scored the dramatic match-winner in the 90th minute to propel the Battery past Hartford. Nick Markanich notched a brace and Derek Dodson scored his first goal for the club as the Battery came back from being down 3-1 in the second half. The win snapped a three-match run without a victory and the club’s first in Hartford in four years.

The night started with both teams eager to find an early goal, trading shots and building dangerous chances, but neither could find the back of the net midway through the half. Hartford managed to strike first in the 31st minute with a goal from Andre Lewis.

Nick Markanich leveled the score in the 43rd after going bar down on a free-kick that was just outside goalkeeper Joe Rice’s reach, coming minutes after Rice denied him. Markanich’s sensational strike was his sixth goal of the season and first since April 26.

Toward the end of stoppage time, Hartford added a second goal via Kyle Edwards to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Charleston held the lion’s share of possession (63%) and shots (eight to four) in the first half.

The Battery brought pressure out of the break and it paid off by drawing a second yellow card, and subsequent red card, on Antoine Hoppenot in the 48th minute. The forward’s dismissal put Hartford down a man for the remainder of the match.

Despite the momentum, Charleston were called for a foul inside the box on a challenge by Derek Dodson in the 55th minute. Edwards converted from the spot, giving the hosts a 3-1 lead.

The Battery really ramped up the high press with the one-man advantage after going down two goals, looking for a way back into the match. They were rewarded for their efforts when Markanich scored his second goal of the night in the 65th minute, making the score 3-2. Arturo Rodriguez kept the play alive along the byline and played the ball to Dante Polvara, and Polvara teed up Markanich’s first-time strike to the upper half of the net. It was Markanich’s first brace for Charleston.

Charleston continued to overwhelm Hartford with their intensity and hampered the hosts with dangerous chances.

Dodson rose to the occasion in the 87th minute to score the equalizer for the Battery against his former club. Arturo Rodriguez sent in a cross that hit the woodwork and Dodson was at the right place at the right time to fire the ball into the back of the net. The goal was Dodson’s first for the Battery.

Charleston’s late heroics came in the 90th minute when AJ Paterson scored the match-winning goal from roughly 30 yards out, a screamer that banged off the post and into the net. The goal put a bow on the captain’s 100th game for the Battery and was his second of the season. Fidel Barajas assisted Paterson and the defender carried the ball upfield before uncorking the winner with his left foot.

Charleston saw out the victory after five minutes of stoppage time, a 3-4 result and the Battery’s first win in Hartford since the 2019 season. The match also snapped a three-game winless run for the Battery.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann and defender AJ Paterson discussed the match after the final whistle, with key quotes to follow.

Coach Pirmann the team’s comeback in the second half…

The biggest message was that we were playing really well. The players did a tremendous job. We were prepared, we knew what to do [and] we got back into it. Then, we were on top of it, shots 8-3 and 65-35 possession. Great, great moments.

At halftime, we knew we were playing well. You’re down three to one, you just keep with it. Then, the boys brought it up. They just kept going, they knew what it took. Then, a couple of big moments, obviously Markanich, then Derek and a wonder goal by Paterson. A full team effort, it’s a big moment for our team. It’s a big moment for our club.

Coach Pirmann on AJ Paterson’s match-winning goal…

It’s funny, because we were talking about it during our meal today. We were like, ‘stop shooting from so far’. Tonight, Coach Leigh [Veidman] was like, ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot it, don’t shoot it!’ And, he pinged it in the top corner. That’s why players play and we sit over there and watch.

Sometimes, when things aren’t going your way, you’re not getting a call or a bounce or we’re not breaking through, big players make big moments. That was a great play by a very good player, our captain, our leader. I was proud of him. Proud of this team. Proud of this club.

Coach Pirmann on the Battery’s first win in June…

We’re still at the phase in our rebuild of our club where we’re just focused on moments and getting better. We’re not focused on results. You look at the last three [matches], we have scored only one point. It’s unfortunate when things don’t go your way, but you just have to stick with it. We’re in the phase where we just want to improve, but the moment to score the goal and get that to go our way is huge. And after that, you just keep pushing out and get ready for the next one. But that was awesome.

Paterson on his match-winning goal in his 100th Battery game…

They were a man down, so they didn’t have a striker in their defensive structure. The ball got swung across and Fidel played it. I took a touch. In my head I was hearing everyone say “no”, but I just hit it. Luckily, it went in. I’m over the moon to hit 100 [matches] for the club. Extremely happy to hit this milestone. It’s very positive.

Paterson on the comeback in the second half…

It’s a huge result. The first win of the month, coming off the back of a couple disappointing results. To our standards, we wanted to be doing better. This is a huge result. Hopefully, we can build some momentum.

We’ve been pretty good on the road this season and we’re going to build on that. Take the positives from this game, take the negatives, and learn, and go to Memphis full of confidence and ready for another three points.

Paterson on what was working well with the team tonight…

We have really good depth and we have guys stepping into positions where they have never played or are a little bit uncomfortable. It just shows the quality in the team that we have. With guys missing, guys stepped up and they performed. Obviously, going down 3-1 and conceding that many goals isn’t ideal. But at the end of the day, we got three points and that’s all that matters.

The Battery will travel to Tennessee on Sat., June 24, for their final road game of the month, against Memphis 901 FC. Charleston return to Patriots Point on Fri., June 30, to take on Loudoun United FC. This home game also includes a Fourth of July fireworks celebration and the summer nights $3 beer promotion. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Scoring Summary

HFD - Andre Lewis 31′

CHS - Nick Markanich 43′

HFD - Kyle Edwards 45 +2′

HFD - Kyle Edwards 57′

CHS - Nick Markanich 65′

CHS - Derek Dodson 87′

CHS - AJ Paterson 90′

Lineups:

CHS - Muse, Wynne, Paterson ©, Dodson, Allan (Trager 74′), Rodriguez, Polvara, Crawford, Markanich (Booth 94′), Avila (Schmidt 93′), Barajas (Apodaca 96′)

HFD - Rad, Torres, Amoh, Rice, Sheldon, Edwards, Lapert, McGlynn, Hoppenot, Rito, Lewis

