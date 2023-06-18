Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Wragg Square and Ann Street in regard to multiple shots fired, police spokesperson Michael Gillooly said.

While in the area, Gillooly says officers heard an additional three to four gunshots.

After searching the area, police were unable to find any victims or witnesses to the incident.

One shell casing was found nearby. Gillooly said.

The investigation is ongoing.

