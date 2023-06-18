SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown Saturday night.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Wragg Square and Ann Street in regard to multiple shots fired, police spokesperson Michael Gillooly said.

While in the area, Gillooly says officers heard an additional three to four gunshots.

After searching the area, police were unable to find any victims or witnesses to the incident.

One shell casing was found nearby. Gillooly said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center further increased the chances of development for a tropical wave...
Forecasters boost chance of tropical wave’s development off African coast
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on...
Report: Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama
The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food...
State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
VIDEO: Community leaders, members talk Union Pier, Sumar Street redevelopment projects
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting