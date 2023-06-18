SC Lottery
Remembrance ceremony honors Emanuel 9 victims

By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A remembrance ceremony honors the nine victims from the mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church eight years and one day later.

Before their traditional worship service Sunday morning, Rev. Eric S.C. Manning gave a tribute to the Emanuel 9 victims. He explained that June 17, 2015, started off just like any normal day that ended in immense pain and suffering.

Family members of these victims were asked to stand and be recognized followed by a processional of hugs from the congregation at the front of the sanctuary.

“It is that hope and that resilience that we must begin to push to ensure that everyone knows that what the enemy meant for evil, God showed up and showed grace and mercy,” Manning said.

As ‘Amazing Grace’ played softly on the keyboard, tears were shed and singing flooded the church.

“We must always understand and remember as time progresses there is a tendency to forget,” Manning said. “That’s unfortunate. But as long as I have a breath in my body, I will make sure that everyone remembers what happened.”

