RiverDogs close road trip with one-run loss

Catcher Robert Lopez drove in all three runs as the Lynchburg Hillcats earned a series win with a 3-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lynchburg, VA- Catcher Robert Lopez drove in all three runs as the Lynchburg Hillcats earned a series win with a 3-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium. The RiverDogs fell to 6-16 in games decided by a single run and ended the 12-game road trip with a 4-8 record.

Early offense continued to be a theme as the RiverDogs (25-38) took the lead in their first trip to the plate against Adam Tulloch. With two outs, Dominic Keegan gave a breaking ball a ride over the left field wall for his fifth home run of the season.

It was also a solo home run that allowed Lynchburg (29-34) to tie the game. Marcus Johnson had allowed just one hit through 3.0 innings to start the game. The second hit for the Hillcats came from Lopez, via a fly ball that curled just inside of the right filed foul pole and tied the score 1-1. Johnson did not factor in the decision, working 5.0 innings. He allowed three hits, including the home run, and struck out a pair.

Lopez came through again a few innings later. With Junior William on the mound, Guy Lipscomb worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. William struck out the next batter, Tyresse Turner, but the ball escaped Keegan behind the plate for a passed ball that put runners on the corners. Turner stole second base moments later, allowing Lopez to hand the Hillcats a 3-1 lead with a single up the middle.

The RiverDogs halved the deficit in the seventh against the Lynchburg bullpen. With two outs, Carlos Colmenarez worked a walk off of Braunny Munoz. Odalys Peguero followed with a line drive that dropped at the base of the right field wall, bringing Colmenarez in from first. The RiverDogs could not threaten in the eighth or ninth innings.

William was saddled with the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, in 1.1 innings. He struck out four. Jack Hartman continued his solid work of late with 1.2 scoreless innings.

The RiverDogs received two hits each from Keegan and Isaac. Isaac closed the six-game series with six double. Lopez led the Lynchburg attack, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Following an off day on Monday, the RiverDogs return to The Joe for the first time in two weeks to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the first game of the series. It will be another Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea. The first 100 dogs into the park will receive a free Fetch Ball!

