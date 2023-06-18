SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tropical wave off African coast has high chance of development

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has an update on a tropical wave off the African coast that could become the second named storm of the year.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic will develop this week within days.

The wave could become the second named storm of this year’s hurricane season within days, with forecasters placing a 70% chance it will develop at least into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours as of Sunday morning.

The wave was located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands and was becoming better organized.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is now likely to form over the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week.

If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would take the name Bret.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says it is too early to know whether the storm will have any affect on the southeastern United States.

“There may be a weakness in the ridge to the north which may open the window for a turn northward over the next week,” he said.

There is currently a 90% chance that the storm will develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next five days.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on...
Report: Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama
The Racial Justice Network and Pendarvis are asking North Charleston to declare the A-1 Food...
State, local leaders request legal action against N. Charleston food store

Latest News

VIDEO: Tropical wave expected to develop into depression within days
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hazy and Hot Father’s Day!
VIDEO: Tropical wave could become tropical depression within days