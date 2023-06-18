SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Charleston ceremony to mark 16 years since fire killed 9 firefighters

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nine city of Charleston firefighters killed in a 2007 furniture store fire in West Ashley will be remembered Sunday night.

An annual remembrance ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway on the site of the former Sofa Super Store, which burned to the ground on the night of June 18, 2007.

The names of the nine firefighters, who have come to be known as the Charleston 9, are read during the ceremony:

Family members of the nine victims are expected to attend and will receive priority seating along with past members of the fire department. Seating during the ceremony is limited but the public is invited to attend.

Parking is likewise limited and the city recommends carpooling. Limited parking will be available in a vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway, but the Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available during the remembrance ceremony.

A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.
A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.(Live 5)

Members of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on the site to offer support.

City firefighters began a 24-hour standing watch at the flagpole of the mark at midnight Sunday morning.

At the time this was the highest firefighter fatality in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks.

