619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

