SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch

Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson (16) is framed by first baseman Freddie Freeman...
Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson (16) is framed by first baseman Freddie Freeman as he throws out Miami Marlins' Austin Dean after bare-handing a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day.

Culberson, a 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was cut before Sunday’s game against Colorado. He was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.

After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch at Truist Park. Harris went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta in the 14-6 win.

Culberson made his big league debut in 2012 with San Francisco. He is a .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 589 games.

He also played for Atlanta for parts of three seasons from 2018-2020, hitting a career-high 12 homers in 2018.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett. He is 2 for 16 in six games with the Braves this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
Tropical Depression 3 is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bret Monday afternoon or...
Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

Senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week following an...
CofC ace Ty Good transferring to South Carolina
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shouts at an official during the second half of an NBA...
Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Hillcats Use Big Innings to Upend RiverDogs 6-3
VIDEO: Battery head to Hartford on Saturday