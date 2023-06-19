CofC ace Ty Good transferring to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston pitcher Ty Good is leaving the Cougars but looks like he’s staying in state.

The CofC ace, who was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year in 2023 is transferring to South Carolina making his commitment on Sunday morning.

Good, who announced he was transferring on his Instagram earlier last week, will have one year of eligibility left.

After spending his first year with CofC as a reliever, Good became a starter his freshman year and would earn 40 starts over his final 3 seasons. Overall, he would go 25-14 with a 3.79 ERA. The 25 wins is good for 2nd all-time in Cougars history.

Good also had 274 strikeouts in his career, also putting him in the top 10 in school history.

In his final season, Good would go 7-4 with 93 K’s which led the CAA. He would be named first team All-Conference in addition to being the CAA Pitcher of the Year.

