SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC ace Ty Good transferring to South Carolina

Senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week following an...
Senior right-handed pitcher Ty Good was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week following an outing of five shutout, one-hit innings against No. 14 Virginia Tech to open the season.(Live 5)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston pitcher Ty Good is leaving the Cougars but looks like he’s staying in state.

The CofC ace, who was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year in 2023 is transferring to South Carolina making his commitment on Sunday morning.

Good, who announced he was transferring on his Instagram earlier last week, will have one year of eligibility left.

After spending his first year with CofC as a reliever, Good became a starter his freshman year and would earn 40 starts over his final 3 seasons. Overall, he would go 25-14 with a 3.79 ERA. The 25 wins is good for 2nd all-time in Cougars history.

Good also had 274 strikeouts in his career, also putting him in the top 10 in school history.

In his final season, Good would go 7-4 with 93 K’s which led the CAA. He would be named first team All-Conference in addition to being the CAA Pitcher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired downtown...
Police investigating shots fired in downtown Charleston
Tropical Depression 3 is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bret Monday afternoon or...
Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic
The Charleston Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man...
Charleston Police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorchester Manor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt....
Coroner identifies victim of Dorchester Co. shooting
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

Latest News

Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson (16) is framed by first baseman Freddie Freeman...
Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shouts at an official during the second half of an NBA...
Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Hillcats Use Big Innings to Upend RiverDogs 6-3
VIDEO: Battery head to Hartford on Saturday